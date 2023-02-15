Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC

The Honor Magic5 Lite features a curved 6.67-inch OLED display.

Honor announced its Magic5 Lite handset in France ahead of its big MWC event. The device is a rebranded Honor X9a for European markets.

The Honor Magic5 Lite features a curved 6.67-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The panel supports 10-bit colours, 1920 Hz PWM dimming, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. On top, there’s a small punch hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera.

The back features a large circular camera island with a 64MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. The Snapdragon 695 chipset powers the Magic5 Lite, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs Magic UI 6.1 on Android 12 and includes a 5,100 mAh battery with 40W fast charging.

The Honor Magic5 Lite will be available in three colors: midnight black, emerald green, and titanium silver. Pre-orders in France will begin on February 20, with the 6/128GB trim priced at €379,

