Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Huawei Nova 8 is powered by the Octa-core Kirin 820E processor.
  • The device runs on Android 10 operating system.
  • On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
Huawei Nova 8 is available in Pakistan for a reasonable price. It is powered by the Octa-core Kirin 985 5G processor, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The device runs on Android 10 operating system.

The phone features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan

The Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 80,999/-

Huawei Nova 8 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
Dimensions160.1 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight169 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.58 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.84 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetKirin 985 5G (7 nm)
GPUMali-G77 (8-core)
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.57 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video 4K
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 3800 mAh
– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min, Reverse charging 5W

 

