Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs

Huawei Nova 8 is available in Pakistan for a reasonable price. It is powered by the Octa-core Kirin 985 5G processor, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The device runs on Android 10 operating system.
The phone features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.
The phone packs a 3,800mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.
The Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 80,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|Dimensions
|160.1 x 74.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|169 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, White
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 6(900), 7(2600), 8(900), 9(1800), 18(800), 19(800), 26(850), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.58 GHz Cortex-A76 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A76 + 4 x 1.84 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Kirin 985 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 (8-core)
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.57 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, 17mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K, 1080p, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), HDR, Video 4K
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 3800 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W, 60% in 15 min, 100% in 35 min, Reverse charging 5W
