Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei released Y5 with fair price in Pakistan. Its Y6 Prime brand has already been introduced in Pakistan, and this new incoming handset will debut with less powerful specifications.
The Huawei Y5 2019 features a smaller screen than its predecessor. With such low-spec devices, the business hopes to have a foothold in the market at a lower level as well.
The Huawei Y5 2019 will have the following specifications. The gadget is powered by the MediaTek MT6761 chipset, but the Y6 Prime’s chipset is more powerful than that of the Huawei Y5.
As a result, the chipset indicates that the upcoming handset would be low-end. However, this does not imply that the chipset utilised is defective.
Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan is Rs13,499/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|EMUI 9.0
|Dimensions
|147.1 x 70.8 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|146 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Black, Modern Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16/32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|Autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh
