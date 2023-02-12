Advertisement
Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

  • It comes with 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16 gigabytes of native storage.
  • It is powered by a 3020 mAh battery.
  • It will be a challenge for Samsung to produce high-quality handsets.
Huawei released Y5 with fair price in Pakistan. Its Y6 Prime brand has already been introduced in Pakistan, and this new incoming handset will debut with less powerful specifications.

The Huawei Y5 2019 features a smaller screen than its predecessor. With such low-spec devices, the business hopes to have a foothold in the market at a lower level as well.

The Huawei Y5 2019 will have the following specifications. The gadget is powered by the MediaTek MT6761 chipset, but the Y6 Prime’s chipset is more powerful than that of the Huawei Y5.

As a result, the chipset indicates that the upcoming handset would be low-end. However, this does not imply that the chipset utilised is defective.

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan is Rs13,499/-

Huawei Y5 specs

BuildOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIEMUI 9.0
Dimensions147.1 x 70.8 x 8.5 mm
Weight146 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Black, Modern Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16/32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot)
CameraMain13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesAutofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraOrganizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh

Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
