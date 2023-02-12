Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan & special features

It comes with 2 gigabytes of RAM and 16 gigabytes of native storage.

It is powered by a 3020 mAh battery.

It will be a challenge for Samsung to produce high-quality handsets.

Huawei released Y5 with fair price in Pakistan. Its Y6 Prime brand has already been introduced in Pakistan, and this new incoming handset will debut with less powerful specifications.

The Huawei Y5 2019 features a smaller screen than its predecessor. With such low-spec devices, the business hopes to have a foothold in the market at a lower level as well.

The Huawei Y5 2019 will have the following specifications. The gadget is powered by the MediaTek MT6761 chipset, but the Y6 Prime’s chipset is more powerful than that of the Huawei Y5.

As a result, the chipset indicates that the upcoming handset would be low-end. However, this does not imply that the chipset utilised is defective.

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y5 price in Pakistan is Rs13,499/-

Huawei Y5 specs

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI EMUI 9.0 Dimensions 147.1 x 70.8 x 8.5 mm Weight 146 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Micro-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Modern Black, Sapphire Blue, Amber Brown Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~295 PPI) Memory Built-in 16/32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) (dedicated slot) Camera Main 13 MP, f/1.8, PDAF, LED Flash Features Autofocus, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Organizer, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3020 mAh

