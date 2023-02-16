Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications

Huawei Y7a price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei unveiled the Y7, a low-price phone that will be more price than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a high-quality, affordable gadget for now.
This Chinese manufacturer’s website featured a midrange item. Before embarking on its journey, Huawei’s Y7 packed many good things because the company is aware that there are many competitors in this price range.
They designed the Huawei smart Y7 to give all of its competitors a tough time and generate huge amounts of revenue from different markets around the world. The Huawei Y7 looks like its siblings, but its 5.5-inch screen is larger. The Y7’s HD display is crisp from all angles. IPS is becoming more popular, while AMOLED panels are more common.
As a result, the Y7 will be affordable. Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset boards all components, including a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, which monitors power usage and performance. Y7 has an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics management and gaming, and 2 GB of RAM for multitasking. Storage is 16 GB built-in and 256 GB expandable. If you wish to extend the Huawei Y7’s memory, you must give up its second SIM slot.
The Huawei Y7 price in the Pakistan is Rs28,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android v7.0 Nougat
|UI
|EMUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim (Nano-SIM)
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
|Features
|F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
