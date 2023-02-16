Advertisement
  Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications
Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
  • The Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.
  • Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display sharp from all angles.
  • Huawei Y7 lacks a dedicated micro SD card slot.
Huawei unveiled the Y7, a low-price phone that will be more price than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a high-quality, affordable gadget for now.

This Chinese manufacturer’s website featured a midrange item. Before embarking on its journey, Huawei’s Y7 packed many good things because the company is aware that there are many competitors in this price range.

They designed the Huawei smart Y7 to give all of its competitors a tough time and generate huge amounts of revenue from different markets around the world. The Huawei Y7 looks like its siblings, but its 5.5-inch screen is larger. The Y7’s HD display is crisp from all angles. IPS is becoming more popular, while AMOLED panels are more common.

As a result, the Y7 will be affordable. Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset boards all components, including a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, which monitors power usage and performance. Y7 has an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics management and gaming, and 2 GB of RAM for multitasking. Storage is 16 GB built-in and 256 GB expandable. If you wish to extend the Huawei Y7’s memory, you must give up its second SIM slot.

Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in the Pakistan is Rs28,500/-

Huawei Y7 specs

BuildOSAndroid v7.0 Nougat
UIEMUI 5.1
Dimensions153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim (Nano-SIM)
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetQualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435
GPUAdreno 505
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot)
CameraMain12 MP, autofocus, LED flash
FeaturesF/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.1, A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh











