Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications

The Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset.

Huawei uses an HD display to make the Y7’s display sharp from all angles.

Huawei Y7 lacks a dedicated micro SD card slot.

Huawei unveiled the Y7, a low-price phone that will be more price than its siblings. The Huawei Y7 is a high-quality, affordable gadget for now.

This Chinese manufacturer’s website featured a midrange item. Before embarking on its journey, Huawei’s Y7 packed many good things because the company is aware that there are many competitors in this price range.

They designed the Huawei smart Y7 to give all of its competitors a tough time and generate huge amounts of revenue from different markets around the world. The Huawei Y7 looks like its siblings, but its 5.5-inch screen is larger. The Y7’s HD display is crisp from all angles. IPS is becoming more popular, while AMOLED panels are more common.

As a result, the Y7 will be affordable. Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 chipset boards all components, including a 1.4 GHz octa-core processor and cortex A53, which monitors power usage and performance. Y7 has an Adreno 505 GPU for graphics management and gaming, and 2 GB of RAM for multitasking. Storage is 16 GB built-in and 256 GB expandable. If you wish to extend the Huawei Y7’s memory, you must give up its second SIM slot.

Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan

The Huawei Y7 price in the Pakistan is Rs28,500/-

Huawei Y7 specs

Build OS Android v7.0 Nougat UI EMUI 5.1 Dimensions 153.6 x 76.4 x 8.4 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim (Nano-SIM) Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Qualcomm MSM8940 Snapdragon 435 GPU Adreno 505 Display Technology IPS LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1080 Pixels (~236 PPI) Memory Built-in 16GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (uses SIM 2 slot) Camera Main 12 MP, autofocus, LED flash Features F/2.2, phase detection, 1/2.9″ sensor size, 1.25 Âµm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0 Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS, GLONASS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB v2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

