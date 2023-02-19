Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the...
The Huawei Y8p is a mid-range smartphone with a solid set of specifications, particularly in the camera department, making it a good option for users looking for a phone with a decent camera system.
The Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.
The device also features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.
It runs on Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 on top and supports dual-SIM (nano) functionality.
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|EMUI 10.1
|Dimensions
|157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|163 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Breathing Crystal, Midnight Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Kirin 710F (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G51 MP4
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.3 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|Nano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.