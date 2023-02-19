Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications

Huawei Y8p has a 6.3-inch OLED display.

It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor.

It runs on Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 on top.

Advertisement

The Huawei Y8p is a mid-range smartphone with a solid set of specifications, particularly in the camera department, making it a good option for users looking for a phone with a decent camera system.

The Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The device also features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

It runs on Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 on top and supports dual-SIM (nano) functionality.

Also Read OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the...

Advertisement

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-

Huawei Y8p specifications

Build OS Android 10 OS UI EMUI 10.1 Dimensions 157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 163 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, ( Nano -SIM) Colors Breathing Crystal , Midnight Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Kirin 710F (12 nm) GPU Mali-G51 MP4 Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 3 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card Nano Memory Card , (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra No Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Battery charging 10W