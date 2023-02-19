Advertisement
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications

Articles
Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • Huawei Y8p has a 6.3-inch OLED display.
  • It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor.
  • It runs on Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 on top.
The Huawei Y8p is a mid-range smartphone with a solid set of specifications, particularly in the camera department, making it a good option for users looking for a phone with a decent camera system.

The Huawei Y8p features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a resolution of  1080 x 2400 Pixels.

It is powered by a Kirin 710F octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card.

The device also features a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging, as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

It runs on Android 10 with Huawei’s EMUI 10.1 on top and supports dual-SIM (nano) functionality.

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan

Huawei Y8p price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,200/-

Huawei Y8p specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10 OS
UIEMUI 10.1
Dimensions157.4 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight163 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBreathing CrystalMidnight Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetKirin 710F (12 nm)
GPUMali-G51 MP4
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.3 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~418 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardNano Memory Card, (supports up to 256GB) (uses shared SIM slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth),, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNo Google Play Services, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
