Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Huawei Y9 2019 has a 6.5-inch screen.

The phone has a 4000 mAh battery.

The phone is powered by Android 8.1.

The Huawei Y9 2019 smartphone is currently available for purchase. It boasts a 6.5-inch screen, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space.

The phone is powered by Android 8.1 and comes with two cameras, one on the front and one on the back (Oreo).

The Y9 2019’s front screen works effectively because it has a greater resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The phone’s battery capacity is 4000 mAh.

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan

Huawei Y9 price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Huawei Y9 specifications

BUILD OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI EMUI 8.2 Dimensions 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Black, Blue Swarovski, Aurora Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Hisilicon Kirin 710 GPU Mali-G51 MP4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~396 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 400GB) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus , face/smile detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front Dual 16 MP + 2 MP, depth sensor, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – Charging 5V/2A 10W

