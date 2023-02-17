Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features
Articles
Infinix Hot 10 Play

  • The Hot 10 Play has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The device has a 6.82-inch screen.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
The Hot 10 Play is the latest addition to Infinix’s low-cost Hot 10 line. With its 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 chipset, the newcomer gives amazing performance.

It is powered by XOS 7, which is based on Android 10 Go.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a pixel density of 263 PPI.

The display is powered by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, which ensures a smooth and pleasurable user experience. Purple, obsidian black, morandi green, and aegean blue are the colours available.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.0
Dimensions171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
Weight207 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G25
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.82 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
Extra Features440 nits (typ)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
Standbyup to 55 days
Talktimeup to 53 hrs
