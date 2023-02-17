Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features

The Hot 10 Play has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.

The device has a 6.82-inch screen.

The smartphone is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Hot 10 Play is the latest addition to Infinix’s low-cost Hot 10 line. With its 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 chipset, the newcomer gives amazing performance.

It is powered by XOS 7, which is based on Android 10 Go.

The Infinix Hot 10 Play has 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a pixel density of 263 PPI.

The display is powered by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, which ensures a smooth and pleasurable user experience. Purple, obsidian black, morandi green, and aegean blue are the colours available.

The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.

Also Read Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Features Infinix Hot 12i has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The phone is...

Advertisement

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Infinix Hot 10 Play specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 (Go edition) UI XOS 7.0 Dimensions 171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm Weight 207 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G25 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.82 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) Extra Features 440 nits (typ) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh Standby up to 55 days Talktime up to 53 hrs