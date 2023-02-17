Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Features
The Hot 10 Play is the latest addition to Infinix’s low-cost Hot 10 line. With its 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor and MediaTek MT6762G Helio G25 chipset, the newcomer gives amazing performance.
It is powered by XOS 7, which is based on Android 10 Go.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play has 6.82-inch IPS LCD touchscreen has a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels and a pixel density of 263 PPI.
The display is powered by the PowerVR GE8320 GPU, which ensures a smooth and pleasurable user experience. Purple, obsidian black, morandi green, and aegean blue are the colours available.
The device is powered by a 6000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 (Go edition)
|UI
|XOS 7.0
|Dimensions
|171.8 x 78 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|207 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aegean blue, Morandi Green, Obsidian Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G25
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
|Extra Features
|440 nits (typ)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP + AI sensor, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
|Standby
|up to 55 days
|Talktime
|up to 53 hrs
