Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan & full specifications
The Infinix Hot 10 is now officially on the market. This phone is aimed at people who cannot afford a more expensive smartphone.
The MediaTek Helio G70 Octa Core processor powers the Infinix Hot 10. It is a mid-range chipset with excellent performance. The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1640 HD+ resolution. The phone comes with Android 10 and XOS 6.0 preinstalled.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The storage capacity that can be expanded with a microSD card. The phone has a quad-core camera sensor with an LED flash on the rear of the phone. The iPhone’s primary camera is 16 megapixels, with a depth sensor of 2 megapixels and a macro sensor of 2 megapixels.
The phone’s front-facing camera is 8 megapixels. A 5200 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Infinix Hot 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|XOS 6.0
|Dimensions
|171.1 x 77.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Obsidian Black, Amber Red, Moonlight Jade, Ocean Wave
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~264 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 16 MP, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
|Standby
|up to 38 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 36 hrs
