The Infinix Hot 11 is now available for purchase. It is a budget smartphone and is available at a reasonable price.
The Infinix Hot 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 Octa Core chipset. The chipset has a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.
A Mali-G52 GPU is also included in the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The phone has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 MP, and the selfie camera has a resolution of 8 MP.
The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|201 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|500 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
