Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

  • The Infinix Hot 11 has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.
  • The device includes a 13-megapixel primary camera.
The Infinix Hot 11 is now available for purchase. It is a budget smartphone and is available at a reasonable price.

The Infinix Hot 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 Octa Core chipset. The chipset has a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

A Mali-G52 GPU is also included in the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 MP, and the selfie camera has a resolution of 8 MP.

The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm
Weight201 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSilver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features500 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh
