The Infinix Hot 11 is now available for purchase. It is a budget smartphone and is available at a reasonable price.

The Infinix Hot 11 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 Octa Core chipset. The chipset has a clock speed of 2.0 GHz.

A Mali-G52 GPU is also included in the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display and has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The phone has three cameras on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 MP, and the selfie camera has a resolution of 8 MP.

The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999.

Infinix Hot 11 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.7 x 76.2 x 8.9 mm Weight 201 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silver Wave, Purple, Emerald Green, Polar Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G70 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 2EEMC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 500 nits ( peak ) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDA + AI lens, Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5200 mAh