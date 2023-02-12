Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix, a Chinese company that makes smartphones, is coming out with a...
The Inifinix Hot 12 Play smartphone will be available for purchase. The smartphone is part of the Hotline, which is known as “budget phones.” The new phone will be called the “Infinix Hot 12 Play.”
This device is very fast because it has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 2.3 GHz and a MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) chipset.
This Infinix Hot 12 Play also has an ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The phone has a 6.82-inch screen with a 720 x 1612 resolution. The phone will be powered by a 6,000 mAh battery.
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,499/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 10.6
|Dimensions
|170.47 x 77.60 x 8.32mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Racing Black, Legend White, Origin Blue, Lucky Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 GHz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
|GPU
|ARM Mali-G52
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.82 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~259 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, AF +2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non-removable), 6000 mAh
