Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Features

  • Infinix Hot 12i has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • On the back of the Infinix 12i, there is a Dual Camera setup.
The Infinix Hot 12i is widely available and fairly priced in Pakistan. The Infinix Hot 12i has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor, which makes it extremely fast.

In addition to full HD, the smartphone display screen is 6.6 inches and boasts a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

On the back of the Infinix 12i, there is a Dual Camera setup. The most recent operating system for the Infinix Hot 12i is Android 11.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

Infinix Hot 12i specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIXOS 7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Green, Gold, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio A22
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+7GB Extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, AF + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Cinematic DTS Audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
