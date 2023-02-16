Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix HOT 20 Series May Arrive in Pakistan; 810 SoC, 120Hz LCD
The Infinix Hot 8 is now available for sale in Pakistan. This phone is intended for people who cannot afford more expensive models. The Mediatek Helio P22 chipset powers the Infinix Hot 8. It is a low-end SoC suitable for everyday use.
The phone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage; a microSD card can be used to add more storage.
There are three cameras on the back of the phone. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|XOS 5.0
|Dimensions
|165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|1.8 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
