Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Infinix Hot 8 is now available for sale in Pakistan. This phone is intended for people who cannot afford more expensive models. The Mediatek Helio P22 chipset powers the Infinix Hot 8. It is a low-end SoC suitable for everyday use.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage; a microSD card can be used to add more storage.

There are three cameras on the back of the phone. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan The Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/- Advertisement Infinix Hot 8 specifications BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI XOS 5.0 Dimensions 165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Quetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey , Midnight Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh