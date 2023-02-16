Advertisement
  Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications

  • The Infinix Hot 8 is now available for sale.
  • The Infinix Hot 8 has 64 GB of internal storage.
  • The Infinix Hot 8 has a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Hot 8 is now available for sale in Pakistan. This phone is intended for people who cannot afford more expensive models. The Mediatek Helio P22 chipset powers the Infinix Hot 8. It is a low-end SoC suitable for everyday use.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The smartphone features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage; a microSD card can be used to add more storage.

There are three cameras on the back of the phone. The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Infinix Hot 8 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIXOS 5.0
Dimensions165 x 76.3 x 8.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursQuetzal Cyan, Cosmic Purple, Shark Grey, Midnight Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, depth sensor + QVGA (Low light sensor), Quad LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 25mm (wide), LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDirac Surround Sound, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

