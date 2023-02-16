Advertisement
  • Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

  • The Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device includes four cameras on the back of the phone.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A25 processor.
The Infinix Hot 9 Pro is currently on the market in Pakistan. It is a budget device with exceptional capabilities.

The MediaTek Helio A25 processor powers the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. It is suitable for everyday use.

The smartphone has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The phone has four cameras on the back, including a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. A 5000 mAh battery is included with the device.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh battery power the smartphone.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Th Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions165 x 76.8 x 8.7 mm
Weight185 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsViolet, Ocean Wave
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth) + QVGA (Low light sensor), LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, White balance settings
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

 

