Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Note 10 Pro

  • The Infinix Note 10 Pro has an Helio G95 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.95-inch screen.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Infinix Note 10 Pro is now on the market and can be purchased. This mid-range smartphone is capable of performing simple chores and playing light games.

The phone’s chipset is the Helio G95. If you play at the lowest settings, you will have no problems.

With 8 GB of RAM, the Infinix Note 10 Pro should have little trouble switching between apps.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has four cameras on the back. They thrive in well-lit environments.

The phone has a 6.95-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Purple, Nordic Secret
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G95
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
