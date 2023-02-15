Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has an Helio G95 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.95-inch screen.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note 10 Pro is now on the market and can be purchased. This mid-range smartphone is capable of performing simple chores and playing light games.

The phone’s chipset is the Helio G95. If you play at the lowest settings, you will have no problems.

With 8 GB of RAM, the Infinix Note 10 Pro should have little trouble switching between apps.

The Infinix Note 10 Pro has four cameras on the back. They thrive in well-lit environments.

The phone has a 6.95-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & specifications Infinix Hot 12 Play has an Octa-Core processor. The device has a...

Advertisement

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/- Infinix Note 10 Pro specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 172.76 x 78.32 x 8.7mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Purple, Nordic Secret FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G95 GPU Mali-G76 MC4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.95 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~387 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (monochrome) Quad LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W