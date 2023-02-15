Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Note 12 has a MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The smartphone has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display.

The device includes a 50-megapixel primary camera.

Advertisement

The Infinix Note line is in the middle-class segment. The newcomer is called the Infinix Note 12.

The smartphone is powered by a 2.05 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G96 processor. The chip is based on 12 nm technology, and it is built to power high-end devices.

The Infini Note 12 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded later by inserting a microSD card.

Also Read OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone...

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, with the main camera being 50 megapixels and the front-facing camera being 16 megapixels. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Advertisement

Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 42,999/-

Infinix Note 12 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 10.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76.8 x 8 mm Weight 185 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Force Black, Snowfall, Sapphire Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6781 Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~393 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.6, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Dual Speaker DTS Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast Charging 33W