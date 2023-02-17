Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Advertisement
  • The MediaTek Helio G99 Octa Core processor powers the Infinix Zero 20.
  • On the back of the phone, there are three cameras.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Currently on the market for purchase is the Infinix Zero 20. With its remarkable features, which include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, the smartphone was just recently released.

The MediaTek Helio G99 (6 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Infinix Zero 20. This offers high-end performance and is extremely speedy.

The phone’s 6.7-inch, 90Hz AMOLED capacitive touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras: the main camera has 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 60 megapixels. The battery of the smartphone has a 4500mAh capacity and supports 45W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement

Also Read

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Specs

The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM. It has an...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story