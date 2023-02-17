Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

The MediaTek Helio G99 Octa Core processor powers the Infinix Zero 20.

On the back of the phone, there are three cameras.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Currently on the market for purchase is the Infinix Zero 20. With its remarkable features, which include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, the smartphone was just recently released.

The MediaTek Helio G99 (6 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Infinix Zero 20. This offers high-end performance and is extremely speedy.

The phone’s 6.7-inch, 90Hz AMOLED capacitive touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras: the main camera has 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 60 megapixels. The battery of the smartphone has a 4500mAh capacity and supports 45W fast charging.

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Infinix Zero 20 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI XOS 12 Dimensions 164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP , Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min ( advertised )

