Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & Specs
The Infinix Zero 20 has 8 gigabytes of RAM. It has an...
Currently on the market for purchase is the Infinix Zero 20. With its remarkable features, which include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, the smartphone was just recently released.
The MediaTek Helio G99 (6 nm) Octa-Core processor powers the Infinix Zero 20. This offers high-end performance and is extremely speedy.
The phone’s 6.7-inch, 90Hz AMOLED capacitive touchscreen offers a 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD+ resolution. On the back of the phone, there are three cameras: the main camera has 108 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 60 megapixels. The battery of the smartphone has a 4500mAh capacity and supports 45W fast charging.
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 76.7 x 8 mm
|Weight
|196 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Glitter Gold, Green Fantasy
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, (wide), PDAF + 13 MP, AF + 2 MP,
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|60 MP, (wide), AF, OIS, Dual LED Flash, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 75% in 30 min (advertised)
