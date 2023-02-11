Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

The Infinix Zero 8i has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset.

The device has 8 GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel camera.

Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 8i is presently available for purchase. It offers a number of appealing qualities.

The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by the MediaTek Helio G90T Octa Core 2.05 GHz processor. It is regarded as a decent chipset. The device includes a Mali-G76 MC4 GPU.

The smartphone has a 6.85-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The resolution of the display is FHD+ (1080 x 2460 pixels).

The phone includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

The phone has a quad-core camera with an LED flash on the back; the primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels. while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

Also Read Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo Y20 has a Snapdragon 460 chipset. The smartphone has a...

Advertisement

The device has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. A 5000-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions 168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm Weight 205 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.9 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP + 8 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh Standby up to 26 hrs Talktime up to 31 hrs – Fast battery charging 33W