Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Zero 8i is currently available for purchase.
  • The smartphone has a Mediatek Helio G90T chipset.
  • The device has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix Zero 8i is currently available for purchase. It has a variety of amazing features.

The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T 2.05 GHz Octa Core processor. It is considered a good chipset. A Mali-G76 MC4 GPU is included in the gadget.

The 6.85-inch IPS LCD display on the smartphone features a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

Also Read

Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked
Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked

The OnePlus 11 is currently a hot item, with people sourcing units...

On the back of the phone is a quad-core camera with an LED flash; the primary camera is 48 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera is 16 megapixels.

Advertisement

Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan

The Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Infinix Zero 8i specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
Dimensions168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
Weight205 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.9 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
Featuresautofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP + 8 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
Standbyup to 26 hrs
Talktimeup to 31 hrs
– Fast battery charging 33W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 12 Play price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung A13 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung A13 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story