Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications

Chinese OnePlus 11 devices appears to be region-locked
The OnePlus 11 is currently a hot item, with people sourcing units...
The Infinix Zero 8i is currently available for purchase. It has a variety of amazing features.
The Infinix Zero 8i is powered by the Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T 2.05 GHz Octa Core processor. It is considered a good chipset. A Mali-G76 MC4 GPU is included in the gadget.
The 6.85-inch IPS LCD display on the smartphone features a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The display has an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels.
The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.
On the back of the phone is a quad-core camera with an LED flash; the primary camera is 48 megapixels. The phone’s front-facing camera is 16 megapixels.
The Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|Dimensions
|168.74 x 76.08 x 9.07mm
|Weight
|205 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-Core (2 x 2.05 GHz A76 + 6 x 2.0GHz A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6785 Helio G90T (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.9 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch rate
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|autofocus, Continuous shooting, Digital zoom, Exposure compensation, Face detection, Geo-tagging HDR, ISO settings, Panorama, Scene mode, Self-timer Touch focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 16 MP + 8 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|Standby
|up to 26 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 31 hrs
|– Fast battery charging 33W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.