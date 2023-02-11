Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & Features

OnePlus 8 price in Pakistan & Features
Infinix Zero Ultra is a capable mid-range smartphone that offers a large display, powerful processor and storage with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.
The phone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging and runs on the Android 12 operating system with Infinix’s XOS 12 skin on top.
Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|XOS 12
|Dimensions
|165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
|Weight
|213 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coslight Silver, Genesis Noir
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
