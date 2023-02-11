Advertisement
  Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan & Features
  • Infinix Zero Ultra has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display.
  • It has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Infinix Zero Ultra is a capable mid-range smartphone that offers a large display, powerful processor and storage with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor and comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card.

The phone is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 180W fast charging and runs on the Android 12 operating system with Infinix’s XOS 12 skin on top.

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero Ultra price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,999/-

Infinix Zero Ultra specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIXOS 12
Dimensions165.5 x 74.5 x 8.8 mm – (Coslight Silver), 165.5 x 75.1 x 9.2 mm – (Genesis Noir)
Weight213 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoslight Silver, Genesis Noir
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.5 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 920 (6 nm)
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~387 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain200 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/1.22″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, (ultrawide), AF + 2 MP, Dual LED Flash, dual pixel PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front32 MP, Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack (Unspecified), Dual Speaker
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 180W, 100% in 12 min (advertised)
