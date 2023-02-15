Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.

The device has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.

The Infinix Zero X Pro is now on the market. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches.

The screen on this device has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero X Pro comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The Infinix X Pro comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has three cameras on the back.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI XOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm Weight 193 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 700 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)