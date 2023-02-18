Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Hot 10 Play price in Pakistan & features
The Hot 10 Play has a 2.0 GHz Octa-Core processor. The device...
The Infinix Zero X Pro is now on the market. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches.
The screen on this device has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero X Pro comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM.
The Infinix X Pro comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has three cameras on the back.
The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|XOS 7.6
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|193 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Nebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G76 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.