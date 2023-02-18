Advertisement
Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan & features

Infinix Zero X Pro

  • The Infinix Zero X Pro is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset.
  • The device has 8 gigabytes of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.
  • The smartphone has a 4500 mAh battery.
The Infinix Zero X Pro is now on the market. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. The phone’s screen measures 6.7 inches.

The screen on this device has a resolution of 1080 by 2400 pixels. The Infinix Zero X Pro comes with 8 gigabytes of RAM.

The Infinix X Pro comes with 256 GB of internal storage. The phone has three cameras on the back.

The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan

Infinix Zero X Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Infinix Zero X Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIXOS 7.6
Dimensions164.1 x 75.7 x 7.8 mm
Weight193 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsNebula Black, Starry Silver, Tuscany Brown
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G95 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G76 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 700 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/3.4, 125mm (periscope telephoto), PDAF, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.3, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF,, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FlAC player, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast Charging 45W, 40% in 15 min (advertised)
