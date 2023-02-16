Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is equipped with the most modern 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
  • The battery capacity is 4352 mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
Advertisement

iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently available in the market, the smartphone is equipped with the most modern 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

This phone has the quickest chipset currently available. Although the iPhone 13 Pro Max has five cores as opposed to the iPhone 13 Pro’s four, it features a stronger GPU.

Consumers would undoubtedly benefit from sustained performance, but the fundamental issue here is GPU throttling. The customer nevertheless gets reliable performance and perhaps lag-free gaming in spite of this.

There are four storage options and 6 GB of RAM available with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. There are further variations with 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB of storage. The settings cannot be changed in any way.

The battery capacity is 4352 mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs 373,999/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications:

BUILDOSIOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
Dimensions160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
Weight240 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
PROCESSORCPUHexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
ChipsetApple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
GPUApple GPU (5-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
Features(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
FrontDual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBLightning, USB 2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserYes
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Advertisement

Also Read

iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications

The iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage. The...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC
Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications
Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications
WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features
WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story