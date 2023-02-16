iPhone X price in Pakistan & features

Advertisement
  • iPhone X price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset and a hexa core processor.
  • The iPhone X’s battery has a 2716 mAh capacity.
iPhone X is currently available in the market, the smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset and a hexa core processor.

The smartphone is designed to be the best iPhone ever and features a full-screen display. The bezels on the Samsung Galaxy and Apple iPhone X devices are both the same thickness.

The iPhone X’s 5.8-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen has a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels.

The iPhone X’s battery has a 2716 mAh capacity.

iPhone X Price in Pakistan

iPhone X Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 39,999 – 49,999/-

iPhone X Specifications

BUILDOSIOS 11
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight174 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPUHexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
ChipsetApple A11 Bionic
GPUApple GPU (3-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Featuresf/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBv3.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioLightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
BATTERYCapacity2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
Talktimeup to 21 hrs
Musicplayup to 60 hrs
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
