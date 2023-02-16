iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications

The iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 2658 mAh battery.

The phone has a 5.8 inches screen.

Advertisement

The iPhone XS is a high-end model that is now available in Pakistan. It has a Super Retina HD display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels on a 5.8-inch screen.

The iPhone XS also includes a dual 12-megapixel camera system with a wide-angle and telephoto lens, allowing for advanced photography and cinematography.

Furthermore, the iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage, runs iOS 12 and enables Face ID.

The device is powered by a 2658 mAh battery.

Also Read iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs The iPhone 13 Pro has a more powerful GPU with five cores...

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/- Apple iPhone XS specifications BUILD OS IOS 12 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 177 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Hexa Core Chipset A12 Chipset Bionic GPU Apple GPU (4-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard , AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service BATTERY Capacity Li-ion Non removable – Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging Advertisement