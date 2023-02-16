Advertisement
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone XS

  • The iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage.
  • The device is powered by a 2658 mAh battery.
  • The phone has a 5.8 inches screen.
The iPhone XS is a high-end model that is now available in Pakistan. It has a Super Retina HD display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels on a 5.8-inch screen.

The iPhone XS also includes a dual 12-megapixel camera system with a wide-angle and telephoto lens, allowing for advanced photography and cinematography.

Furthermore, the iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage, runs iOS 12 and enables Face ID.

The device is powered by a 2658 mAh battery.

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan

Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-

Apple iPhone XS specifications

BUILDOSIOS 12
Dimensions143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight177 g
SIMSingle SIM (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpace Gray, Silver, Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUHexa Core
ChipsetA12 Chipset Bionic
GPUApple GPU (4-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size5.8 Inches
Resolution1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
ProtectionScratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesDolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
MEMORYBuilt-in64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
Front7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USB2.0, proprietary reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5 (Safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraFront/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
BATTERYCapacityLi-ion Non removable
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
