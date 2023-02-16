iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications

iPhone 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
The iPhone XS is a high-end model that is now available in Pakistan. It has a Super Retina HD display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels on a 5.8-inch screen.
The iPhone XS also includes a dual 12-megapixel camera system with a wide-angle and telephoto lens, allowing for advanced photography and cinematography.
Furthermore, the iPhone XS has 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB of internal storage, runs iOS 12 and enables Face ID.
The device is powered by a 2658 mAh battery.
Apple iPhone XS price in Pakistan is Rs. 141,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|IOS 12
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver, Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|A12 Chipset Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, (f/1.8, 28mm, OIS, PDAF) + 12 MP, (f/2.4, 52mm, OIS, PDAF, 2x optical zoom), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 32mm, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Front/back glass + stainless steel frame, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 2m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
