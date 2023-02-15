itel A27 price in Pakistan & Features

Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Specs
The itel A27 is currently available for sale at reasonable price with some great features and capabilities. It is a mid-range smartphone.
It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 480 × 960 Pixel resolution.
Under the hood, the gadget is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.
The itel A27 features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, both with an LED flash.
A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone.
The itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Dark Blue, Light Blue, Pink
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.4 Ghz Quad Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9832E
|GPU
|MaliT820 MP1
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 64GB)
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|2 MP, LED Flash
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
