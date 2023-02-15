Advertisement
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Features

itel A27 price in Pakistan & Features

  • itel A27 has 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.
  • A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone.
  • It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 480 × 960 Pixel resolution.
The itel A27 is currently available for sale at reasonable price with some great features and capabilities. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 480 × 960 Pixel resolution.

Under the hood, the gadget is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage.

The itel A27 features a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, both with an LED flash.

A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone.

itel A27 price in Pakistan

The itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

itel A27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDark Blue, Light Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9832E
GPUMaliT820 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 64GB)
CameraMain5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front2 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
