itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • itel A27 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
itel A27 is a budget-friendly smartphone with basic features suitable for everyday use. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 x 960 Pixels.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The itel A27 comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, both of which are accompanied by an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Features
Realme C11 price in Pakistan & Features

Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS screen. The phone has 2GB...

itel A27 price in Pakistan

itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

itel A27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDark Blue, Light Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9832E
GPUMaliT820 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 64GB)
CameraMain5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front2 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
