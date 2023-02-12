itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel A27 has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

itel A27 is a budget-friendly smartphone with basic features suitable for everyday use. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 x 960 Pixels.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

The itel A27 comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera, both of which are accompanied by an LED flash.

itel A27 price in Pakistan

itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

itel A27 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dark Blue, Light Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC9832E GPU MaliT820 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 64GB) Camera Main 5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage , ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 2 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh