itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs

The itel A27 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The device is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz processor.

Advertisement

The itel A27 is currently for sale at a reasonable price and comes with some excellent features and capabilities. It is a smartphone in the middle of the price range.

It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 960 pixels.

The device is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor, 2GB of Memory, and 32GB of internal storage.

The itel A27 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro is now on the market. The phone...

Advertisement

itel A27 price in Pakistan

itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

itel A27 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions 148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dark Blue, Light Blue, Pink Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC9832E GPU MaliT820 MP1 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 64GB) Camera Main 5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 2 MP , LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh