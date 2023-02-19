Advertisement
Edition: English
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The itel A27 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz processor.
The itel A27 is currently for sale at a reasonable price and comes with some excellent features and capabilities. It is a smartphone in the middle of the price range.

It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 960 pixels.

The device is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz MediaTek MaliT820 MP1 processor, 2GB of Memory, and 32GB of internal storage.

The itel A27 has a 5-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

itel A27 price in Pakistan

itel A27 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

itel A27 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
Dimensions148 X 72.3 X 9.9mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDark Blue, Light Blue, Pink
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9832E
GPUMaliT820 MP1
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 64GB)
CameraMain5 MP, f/2.2, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, EIS, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, ZSL, Time lapse, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front2 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh

 

