itel A49 price in Pakistan & Features

itel A49 has a 6.6 inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

This smartphone has 32 gigabytes of inbuilt storage.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Itel A49 is currently offered in Pakistan for a reasonable price. It’s a mid-range smartphone with some excellent features and capabilities.

This chipset has additional power thanks to the Intel A49 1.4 GHz Quad-Core processor. This smartphone has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU inside.

The 6.6-inch itel A49 display panel features a full HD resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

itel A49 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.4 Ghz Quad Core Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main Dual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, LED Flash Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh