itel A49 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
itel A49 price in Pakistan & Features

  • itel A49 has a 6.6 inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • This smartphone has 32 gigabytes of inbuilt storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
Itel A49 is currently offered in Pakistan for a reasonable price. It’s a mid-range smartphone with some excellent features and capabilities.

This chipset has additional power thanks to the Intel A49 1.4 GHz Quad-Core processor. This smartphone has a PowerVR GE8320 GPU inside.

The 6.6-inch itel A49 display panel features a full HD resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels.

This smartphone has 32 gigabytes of inbuilt storage that can be increased with a micro SD card.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

itel A49 price in Pakistan

itel A49 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

itel A49 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.4 Ghz Quad Core
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~255 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMainDual 5 MP + AI lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
