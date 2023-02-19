itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel P17 Pro has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

The phone runs on Android 11 operating system.

Advertisement

The itel P17 Pro, a low-cost smartphone, is now available for purchase. It has a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 480 x 960 pixel resolution.

The phone includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 128GB.

The phone runs on Android 11 operating system.

The phone has a 4000mAh battery, which should give enough power to last the entire day on a single charge.

Also Read Huawei Nova 8 price in Pakistan & Specs Huawei Nova 8 is powered by the Octa-core Kirin 820E processor. The...

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

itel P17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors 153 x 74.6 x 11mm Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC7731e GPU ARM Mali-400 MP2 Display Technology FWVGA Display Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI) Memory Built-in 8GB Built-in, 1GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main 5 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 2 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – 5V 1A Charger

Advertisement