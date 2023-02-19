Advertisement
  • itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
  • itel P17 Pro has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
  • The phone runs on Android 11 operating system.
The itel P17 Pro, a low-cost smartphone, is now available for purchase. It has a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 480 x 960 pixel resolution.

The phone includes 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card up to 128GB.

The phone runs on Android 11 operating system.

The phone has a 4000mAh battery, which should give enough power to last the entire day on a single charge.

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan

The itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

itel P17 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
Colors153 x 74.6 x 11mm
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUQuad Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC7731e
GPUARM Mali-400 MP2
DisplayTechnologyFWVGA Display Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size5.5 Inches
Resolution480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in8GB Built-in, 1GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
CameraMain5 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Video ([email protected])
Front2 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face ID, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
– 5V 1A Charger
