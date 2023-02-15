itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel P17 Pro has a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display.

The itel P17 Pro is a budget friendly smartphone is now available for sale. It features a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 x 960 Pixels.

The phone has a 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 128GB using a microSD card.

The itel P17 Pro has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an LED flash is also included in the back camera configuration.

The phone has a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The phone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which should provide enough power to last a full day on a single charge.

It also comes with support for 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wi-Fi.

The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box.

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan

The itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-

itel P17 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors 153 x 74.6 x 11mm Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Quad Core Chipset Unisoc SC7731e GPU ARM Mali-400 MP2 Display Technology FWVGA Display Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 5.5 Inches Resolution 480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI) Memory Built-in 8GB Built-in, 1GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 128GB) Camera Main 5 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 2 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh – 5V 1A Charger