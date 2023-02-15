itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

Nokia C31 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Nokia C31 has a 6.8-inch IPS LCD screen and 1080 x 2400...
The itel P17 Pro is a budget friendly smartphone is now available for sale. It features a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a resolution of 480 x 960 Pixels.
The phone has a 1 GB of RAM, and 8 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded up to 128GB using a microSD card.
The itel P17 Pro has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an LED flash is also included in the back camera configuration.
The phone has a 2-megapixel selfie camera on the front.
The phone is equipped with a 4000mAh battery, which should provide enough power to last a full day on a single charge.
It also comes with support for 4G LTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, and Wi-Fi.
The phone runs on Android 11 (Go edition) out of the box.
The itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|153 x 74.6 x 11mm
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|Quad Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC7731e
|GPU
|ARM Mali-400 MP2
|Display
|Technology
|FWVGA Display Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|5.5 Inches
|Resolution
|480 x 960 Pixels (~195 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|8GB Built-in, 1GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports upto 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|5 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|2 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, FingerPrint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– 5V 1A Charger
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.