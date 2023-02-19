itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...
The itel Vision 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 1.6 Ghz Octa Core processor.
It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.
It runs on the Android 11.0 operating system.
The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11.0 (Go edition)
|UI
|itel OS V7.6
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Jewel Blue, Multicolor Green, Deep Ocean Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.