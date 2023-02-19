itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features

itel Vision 3 has a 5000 mAh battery power.

The itel Vision 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 1.6 Ghz Octa Core processor.

It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan

itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

itel Vision 3 specifications

Build OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI itel OS V7.6 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Jewel Blue, Multicolor Green, Deep Ocean Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc SC9863A GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 128GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps , Gmail, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W