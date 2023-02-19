Advertisement
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features

  • itel Vision 3 has a 5000 mAh battery power.
  • It runs on the Android 11.0 operating system.
  • The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset.
The itel Vision 3 is a budget-friendly smartphone that comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device is powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset and 1.6 Ghz Octa Core processor.

It has 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It runs on the Android 11.0 operating system.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Samsung Galaxy A32 has a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone has...

itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan

itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 32,999/-

itel Vision 3 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIitel OS V7.6
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsJewel Blue, Multicolor Green, Deep Ocean Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc SC9863A
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 128GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP + AI Lens, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Night Mode, Video stabilization, Snapshot in video recording, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer, Google Search, Maps, Gmail, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

 

