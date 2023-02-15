Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features

Meta-owned WhatsApp has just released four new features for Android.

Four new features for Android have just been released by Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is constantly improving the app’s usability for users, according to WaBetaInfo on Wednesday.

Document captions, longer group subjects and descriptions, the capacity to share up to 100 media files, and avatars are the four new additions. All users of WhatsApp‘s newest version can now access these functionalities.

In order to provide users with a better experience when communicating with their loved ones, the messaging app revealed these additions.

Let’s take a look at the new features.

Document caption

When users share a document with a friend, acquaintance, or coworker, they are unable to insert a caption. They can better explain the document when sending it if they do this.

Anyone who installs the most recent version of WhatsApp for Android has access to this functionality.

Longer group subjects and descriptions

Many users are added to numerous groups that are relevant to their jobs or studies, and occasionally they become confused between the groups.

By selecting a longer subject and description, users will be able to describe groups.

Share up to 100 pieces of media.

However, users can now send up to 100 images and videos within chats, whereas previously they could only send up to 30, which frequently caused problems.

Users can now share whole albums with friends and family more easily as a result.

Make your own avatars.

When speaking with a friend or member of their family, people can express themselves more fully by using an avatar. They can use it as a profile photo or a sticker.

Although this feature was already launched and open to all users, WhatsApp made note of it in the official changelog so that those who were not aware of it could access it.

If any of these features are unavailable to you, you should wait for a future update because they will soon be made available to more users.