Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
  • Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.
  • The 800 mAh battery of the phone gives power.
Advertisement

Nokia 105 phone is currently available in the market, this phone has some amazing features. The Nokia 105 is compatible with two 4G SIM cards.

The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.

Strong speakers on the Nokia 105 4G make it a fantastic phone for listening to music.

The 800 mAh battery of the phone gives power.

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan

Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-

Advertisement

Nokia 105 Specifications

Advertisement
BUILDDimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
Contacts2000 contacts
SMS500
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothYes
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv1.1 (charging only)
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
Standbyup to 619 hrs
Talktimeup to 14 hrs 25 min
Advertisement

Also Read

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch screen. The device comes with two...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC
Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications
Huawei Y7 Price In Pakistan & full specifications
WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features
WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story