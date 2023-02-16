Nokia 105 price in Pakistan and specs

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & specifications
The Nokia 106 has a 1.8-inch screen. The device comes with two...
Nokia 105 phone is currently available in the market, this phone has some amazing features. The Nokia 105 is compatible with two 4G SIM cards.
The 1.8-inch TFT display of the Nokia 105 4G is capable of showing anything.
Strong speakers on the Nokia 105 4G make it a fantastic phone for listening to music.
The 800 mAh battery of the phone gives power.
Nokia 105 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,849/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~113 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|Contacts
|2000 contacts
|SMS
|500
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv1.1 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable), 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 619 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs 25 min
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.