Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia introduced the 106 at a reasonable price, and it is now on sale in Pakistan. At the same time that Samsung unveiled a foldable device, the Nokia 106 is being improved in order to stay up with the competition.
The Nokia 106 is a basic phone with no GPRS or EDGE, allowing you to only make calls and send text messages. The Nokia 106’s dimensions are 111.2 mm by 49.5 mm by 14.4 mm.
This device features a 1.8-inch, 65K-color TFT display; the phone is pocketable due to its size and weight of 70.2 grammes. The Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots.
The phone has a 120×160-pixel display with 111 ppi. The phone’s Mediatek MT6261D chipset performs admirably. A 800 mAh Li-Ion removable battery powers the phone.
The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-
|BUILD
|Dimensions
|111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm
|Weight
|70 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
|Colors
|Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
|PROCESSOR
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6261D
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|TFT, 65K colors
|Size
|1.8 Inches
|Resolution
|120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|No Camera
|Features
|No
|Front
|No Camera
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|No
|Bluetooth
|No
|GPS
|No
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0 (charging only)
|NFC
|No
|FEATURES
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|No
|Messaging
|SMS, MMS
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh
|Standby
|up to 504 hrs
|Talktime
|up to 16 hrs
