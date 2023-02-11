Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

The Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots.

The phone has a 1.8-inch, 65K-color TFT display.

The device includes Mediatek MT6261D chipset.

Nokia introduced the 106 at a reasonable price, and it is now on sale in Pakistan. At the same time that Samsung unveiled a foldable device, the Nokia 106 is being improved in order to stay up with the competition.

The Nokia 106 is a basic phone with no GPRS or EDGE, allowing you to only make calls and send text messages. The Nokia 106’s dimensions are 111.2 mm by 49.5 mm by 14.4 mm.

The phone has a 120×160-pixel display with 111 ppi. The phone’s Mediatek MT6261D chipset performs admirably. A 800 mAh Li-Ion removable battery powers the phone.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specifications

BUILD Dimensions 111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm Weight 70 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM) Colors Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800

SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800 PROCESSOR Chipset Mediatek MT6261D DISPLAY Technology TFT, 65K colors Size 1.8 Inches Resolution 120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM Card No CAMERA Main No Camera Features No Front No Camera CONNECTIVITY WLAN No Bluetooth No GPS No Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 (charging only) NFC No FEATURES Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone Browser No Messaging SMS, MMS Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Platic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight , Games BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh Standby up to 504 hrs Talktime up to 16 hrs