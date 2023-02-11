Advertisement
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features

  • The Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots.
  • The phone has a 1.8-inch, 65K-color TFT display.
  • The device includes Mediatek MT6261D chipset.
Nokia introduced the 106 at a reasonable price, and it is now on sale in Pakistan. At the same time that Samsung unveiled a foldable device, the Nokia 106 is being improved in order to stay up with the competition.

Nokia 106

The Nokia 106 is a basic phone with no GPRS or EDGE, allowing you to only make calls and send text messages. The Nokia 106’s dimensions are 111.2 mm by 49.5 mm by 14.4 mm.

This device features a 1.8-inch, 65K-color TFT display; the phone is pocketable due to its size and weight of 70.2 grammes. The Nokia 106 has dual nano SIM card slots.

The phone has a 120×160-pixel display with 111 ppi. The phone’s Mediatek MT6261D chipset performs admirably. A 800 mAh Li-Ion removable battery powers the phone.

Nokia 106 price in Pakistan

The Nokia 106 price in Pakistan is Rs. 3,899/-

Nokia 106 specifications

BUILDDimensions111.2 x 49.5 x 14.4 mm
Weight70 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Mini-SIM)
ColorsBlack
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM: 900 / 1800
SIM2: GSM: 900 / 1800
PROCESSORChipsetMediatek MT6261D
DISPLAYTechnologyTFT, 65K colors
Size1.8 Inches
Resolution120 x 160 Pixels (~111 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in4MB Built-in, 4MB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainNo Camera
FeaturesNo
FrontNo Camera
CONNECTIVITYWLANNo
BluetoothNo
GPSNo
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0 (charging only)
NFCNo
FEATURESAudio3.5mm Audio Jack (TBC), Speaker Phone
BrowserNo
MessagingSMS, MMS
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPlatic body, Organizer, Voice memo, FlashLight, Games
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Removable) 800 mAh
Standbyup to 504 hrs
Talktimeup to 16 hrs
