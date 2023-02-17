Nokia G20 price in Pakistan & Specs

Infinix Hot 12i price in Pakistan & Features
The Nokia G20 is a mid-range smartphone with some fantastic features that is presently on the market.
It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
The phone runs Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
It comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card and 4GB of RAM out of the box.
The phone is powered by a 5050 mAh battery.
The Nokia G20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,500/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|197 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glacier, Night
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
|– Charging 10W
