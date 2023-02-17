Advertisement
Nokia G20 price in Pakistan & Specs

Nokia G20 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Nokia G20 runs on Android 11 operating system.
  • It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
  • The phone is powered by a 5050 mAh battery.
The Nokia G20 is a mid-range smartphone with some fantastic features that is presently on the market.

It has a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone runs Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

It comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card and 4GB of RAM out of the box.

The phone is powered by a 5050 mAh battery.

Nokia G20 price in Pakistan

The Nokia G20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,500/-

Nokia G20 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
Dimensions164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm
Weight197 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacier, Night
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraSplash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh
– Charging 10W
