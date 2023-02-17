Nokia G20 price in Pakistan & Specs

Nokia G20 runs on Android 11 operating system.

The Nokia G20 is a mid-range smartphone with some fantastic features that is presently on the market.

The phone runs Android 11 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

It comes with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a microSD card and 4GB of RAM out of the box.

Nokia G20 price in Pakistan

The Nokia G20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 23,500/-

Nokia G20 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS Dimensions 164.9 x 76 x 9.2 mm Weight 197 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glacier, Night Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, (macro) + 2 MP, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Splash protection, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer/editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5050 mAh – Charging 10W