OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan & features

  • OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The most recent chipset the Snapdragon 865 plus powers the smartphone.
  • The battery in the One Plus 8 Pro has a 4510 mAh capacity.
OnePlus 8 pro is currently available in the market, one of the most well-known smartphones from the brand is the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 Pro has three lenses on its back. The camera unit’s main lens is positioned in an unusual way.

The OnePlus 8 Pro includes three 48-megapixel sensors in addition to a 5-megapixel camera: a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary lens, and a 48-megapixel third sensor.

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 16 MP front-facing camera. The most recent chipset, the Snapdragon 865 plus, powers the smartphone, because it can support all the high-end specs, this chipset is among the best.

The battery in the One Plus 8 Pro has a 4510 mAh capacity.

Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan

Oneplus 8 Pro Price in Pakistan is Rs. 132,799/-

Oneplus 8 Pro Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions165.3 x 74.4 x 8.5 mm
Weight199 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlacial Green, Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G Band5G band 78(3500); SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DISPLAYTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3168 Pixels (~513 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesHDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, omnidirectional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G Capable 7.5 Gbps DL)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Dirac HD sound, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Front glass + Gorilla Glass 6), back glass + Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frameActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4510 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 23 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 30W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 3W
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz display....

 

