  OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online
OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online

OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online

OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online

This is still entirely unconfirmed information, so take it with a grain of salt, but specifications for the forthcoming OnePlus Nord 3 have purportedly surfaced.

The next phone is reported to include a 6.5-inch FHD+, 120Hz AMOLED display powered by either a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 or 8200.

There’s no information on RAM or storage, but the photography department looks intriguing, with a 50MP main snapper with OIS, an 8MP secondary camera, most likely an ultrawide, and some type of low-resolution third camera. A 32-megapixel selfie camera is located on the front.

The OnePlus Nord 3 is expected to have a 4,500 or 5,000 mAh battery and allow 100W charging.

Just to be clear, this alleged Nord 3 should not be confused with the Nord CE 3, which is also making rounds in the rumor mill. As per the latest news, the Nord CE 3 will pack a 6.7-inch, FullHD, 120Hz, HDR10 LCD display, a Snapdragon 695 chipset with 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. For cameras, the Nord CE 3 is said to have a 108MP main camera along with two 2MP snappers—one for depth and one for macro shots.

