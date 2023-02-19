OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is now on the market.The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, which provides a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Other notable features of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 11 Dimensions 159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue Void, Charkoal Ink , Silver Ray Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570) Chipset Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 90Hz Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)