OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 5G is now on the market.The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, which provides a balance of performance and energy efficiency.
It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.
On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.
Other notable features of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G connectivity.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 11
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
|Weight
|170 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.43 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
