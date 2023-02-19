Advertisement
OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan & Specs

  • The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the back.
  • It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display.
  • On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.
OnePlus Nord CE 5G is now on the market.The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, which provides a balance of performance and energy efficiency.

It has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G features a triple camera setup on the back, which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie camera that is housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Other notable features of the phone include a 4,500mAh battery with support for Warp Charge 30W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 5G connectivity.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan

OnePlus Nord CE 5G price in Pakistan is Rs. 73,199/-

OnePlus Nord CE 5G specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 11
Dimensions159.2 x 73.5 x 7.9 mm
Weight170 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue Void, Charkoal Ink, Silver Ray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 570 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 570)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7225 Snapdragon 750G 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Mutitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 70% in 30 min (advertised)
