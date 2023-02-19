Advertisement
  • OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications
OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications

  • OnePlus Nord N10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
  • It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The OnePlus Nord N10 is currently available for purchase. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port.

The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.

OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,900/-

OnePlus Nord N10 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOxygenOS 10
Dimensions163 x 74.7 x 9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Ice
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 619L
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~406 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 4
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
– Fast charging 30W

 

 

