OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro has 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of...
The OnePlus Nord N10 is currently available for purchase. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.
It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.
The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port.
The phone is powered by a 4300 mAh battery.
The OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,900/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|OxygenOS 10
|Dimensions
|163 x 74.7 x 9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Midnight Ice
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619L
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~406 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.