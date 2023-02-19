OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan & Specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

The OnePlus Nord N10 is currently available for purchase. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor.

It comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3.5mm headphone port.

OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan

The OnePlus Nord N10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 40,900/-

OnePlus Nord N10 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI OxygenOS 10 Dimensions 163 x 74.7 x 9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Ice Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 560 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 560 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6350 Snapdragon 690 5G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 619L Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~406 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 4 Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash, LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, HDR, Video ([email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (CA) Cat18 1024/150 Mbps), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front (Gorilla Glass 3), plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 30W