Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications

  • The Oppo A12 is powered by a Helio P35 Octa Core processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device features 4 GB of RAM and a 4230 mAh battery.
The Oppo A12 is currently on the market in Pakistan. It’s a mid-range smartphone with some interesting features.

The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Oppo A12. This chipset is intended to power mid-tier smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 HD+ pixels.

The phone has two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. The device includes a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Oppo A12 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.22 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.0, 1/5
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
