Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications

The Oppo A12 is powered by a Helio P35 Octa Core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD display.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and a 4230 mAh battery.

The Oppo A12 is currently on the market in Pakistan. It’s a mid-range smartphone with some interesting features.

The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Oppo A12. This chipset is intended to power mid-tier smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 HD+ pixels.

The phone has two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. The device includes a 4230 mAh battery.

Oppo A12 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-

Oppo A12 specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI ColorOS 6.1 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.22 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.0, 1/5 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh