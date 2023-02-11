Oppo A12 price in Pakistan specifications

Samsung Galaxy A30 price in Pakistan specifications
The Samsung Galaxy A30 has an Exynos 7904 chipset. The smartphone has...
The Oppo A12 is currently on the market in Pakistan. It’s a mid-range smartphone with some interesting features.
The MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 2.35 GHz Octa-Core processor powers the Oppo A12. This chipset is intended to power mid-tier smartphones.
The smartphone has a 6.22-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 HD+ pixels.
The phone has two cameras on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The gadget has 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space. The device includes a 4230 mAh battery.
The Oppo A12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 24,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|ColorOS 6.1
|Dimensions
|155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.22 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1520 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.0, 1/5
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.