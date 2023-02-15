Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & features

Oppo A15

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch screen.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Oppo A15 is a mid-range handset aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive phones.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which was designed for general use and is based on 12 nm technology.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1600 pixel HD+ resolution. The phone comes pre-installed with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2.

On the back, there is a triple camera configuration; the main camera is 13 megapixels, while the front-facing camera is 5 megapixels.

The Oppo A15 has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A31 is powered by a MediaTek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 processor....

Advertisement

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Oppo A15 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story