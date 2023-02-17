Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A15 has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LC display.
  • The device has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Oppo A15 is now on the market in Pakistan. This phone is aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive devices.

The Oppo A15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is built on 12 nm technology and is suitable for general use.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

On the back of the phone, there is a triple camera configuration; the main camera is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 5 megapixels. The gadget has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Oppo A15 price in Pakistan  is is between Rs. 19,999 – 22,999/-

Oppo A15 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDynamic Black, Mystery Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A15 is now available for sale. The Oppo A15 has...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story