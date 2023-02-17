Oppo A15 price in Pakistan & special features

The Oppo A15 has a MediaTek Helio P35 processor.

The Oppo A15 is now on the market in Pakistan. This phone is aimed at those who cannot afford more expensive devices.

The Oppo A15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is built on 12 nm technology and is suitable for general use.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

On the back of the phone, there is a triple camera configuration; the main camera is 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera is 5 megapixels. The gadget has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo A15 price in Pakistan Advertisement The Oppo A15 price in Pakistan is is between Rs. 19,999 – 22,999/- Oppo A15 specifications BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 164.0 x 75.4 x 7.9mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Dynamic Black, Mystery Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Refresh Rate, 480nit MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 400/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh – Battery charging 10W