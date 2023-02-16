Advertisement
Oppo A16e price in Pakistan & Specifications








  • Oppo A16e has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.
  • The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system.
  • It has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The Oppo A16e is a mid-range smartphone that features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

It is powered by a Mediatek Helio P22 chipset, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

The phone runs on the Android 11 operating system.

It comes equipped with a 4230mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging, which should provide enough power to last all day.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Features
Apple iPhone 11 price in Pakistan & Features

Apple iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display. The...

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan

Oppo A16e price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Oppo A16e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions164 x 75.4 x 7.9 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762D Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features60Hz, 480 nits (Typical)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMain13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.1″, PDAF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, aptX
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
