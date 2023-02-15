Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A31 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A31

Advertisement
  • The Oppo A31 is powered by a MediaTek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 processor.
  • The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
  • The smartphone has a 4230 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Oppo A31 is currently available on the market. The phone is powered by the Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm) processor.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. There are three cameras on the back of the phone.

The phone sports a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Oppo A31 is powered by a 4230 mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo F17 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo F17 Pro is powered by a 12 nm MediaTek Helio...

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Oppo A31 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Oppo A31 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIColorOS 6.1
Dimensions163.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight180 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsFantasy White, Mystery Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765V/CB Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features480 nits typ. brightness
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, eMMC 5.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (macro), 1/5.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4230 mAh
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story