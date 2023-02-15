Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A33 has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

The Oppo A33 is a midrange smartphone that comes with a slew of features. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space.

The Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A33 provides excellent performance.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The phone has a triple camera configuration on the back; the primary camera is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Oppo A33 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Moonlight Black, Mint Cream FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS,EDGE 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W