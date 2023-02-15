Advertisement
Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan

  • The Oppo A33 has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
The Oppo A33 is a midrange smartphone that comes with a slew of features. It has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage space.

The Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 Octa-Core processor in the Oppo A33 provides excellent performance.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage.

The phone has a triple camera configuration on the back; the primary camera is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The phone’s display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan

The Oppo A33 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999.

Oppo A33 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMoonlight Black, Mint Cream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1520 Pixels (~259 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.4, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS,EDGE 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
GamesBuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

 

