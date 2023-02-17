Advertisement
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features

  • The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and a 5000 mAh battery.
The Oppo A54 is a low-cost smartphone with some intriguing features. The MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core processor powers the device, which is ideal for performance.

The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Corning Gorilla Glass protects the display. The device has 128 GB of internal storage as well as 4 GB of RAM. Inserting a microSD card expands the storage capacity.

On the back of the smartphone, there are three cameras. Both the main and selfie cameras have 16 megapixels. There is a tip-up camera setup on the back of the phone. The primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels, an LED flash, HDR, and panorama capabilities. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W rapid charging.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCrystal Black, Starry Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specs

The Oppo A54 is powered by an A54 chipset. The phone has...

