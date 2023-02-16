Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.
  • The device includes a dual camera setup on the back.
Advertisement

The Oppo A57 is now available for purchase. It has an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is good for day-to-day use and multitasking.

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.

The device has 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage that can be expanded with a microSD card.

The phone has a dual camera setup on the back; the primary camera is 13 megapixels with an LED flash, HDR, and panoramic, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

Also Read

OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz display....

The smartphone has a 5000-mAh battery with a quick-charge capability of 33 watts.

Advertisement

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calls Telegram 'Russian spy software'
WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calls Telegram 'Russian spy software'
Twitter is down for thousands of users
Twitter is down for thousands of users
Mark Zuckerberg security allowance increased by $4 million by Meta
Mark Zuckerberg security allowance increased by $4 million by Meta
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story