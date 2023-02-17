Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo A57

Advertisement
  • Oppo A57 has an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU.
  • The device has a 6.56-inch screen.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000-mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Oppo A57 is now available for purchase. It is powered by an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, which enables multitasking.

The 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the Oppo A57 has a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels HD+.

The smartphone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded later with a microSD card.

The Oppo A 57 boasts a dual camera arrangement on the back: a 13-megapixel primary camera with an LED flash, HDR, and panorama, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is powered by a 5000-mAh battery.

Also Read

Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features

OPPO Reno 7 Pro has a 6.55-inch display. The device has 8GB...

Advertisement

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions163.7 x 75 x 8 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Green, Glowing Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB-C port
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Pova Neo price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Reno 7 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story