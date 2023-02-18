Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo A57 has a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio D810 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and a dual-core camera setup.

The Oppo A57 is now available to buy. It has an Octa-Core MediaTek Helio Dimensity 810 processor that is suitable for general use and multitasking.

The Oppo A57 features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a 720 x 1612-pixel HD+ resolution.

The device comes with 3 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with a microSD card.

On the back, there is a dual camera setup; the primary camera is 13 megapixels with an LED flash, HDR, and panoramic, while the selfie camera is 8 megapixels.

The smartphone has a 5000-mAh battery with a 33-watt quick-charge capability.

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A57 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Oppo A57 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 163.7 x 75 x 8 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: SIM1 GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, ( depth ), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB-C port NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, FingerPrint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, IP5X dust resistant ,Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)