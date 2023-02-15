Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications

The Oppo A5s has a 6.2-inch screen.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio 35 chipset.

The phone has 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of storage capacity.

The Oppo A5s will be available to buy. It will measure 155.9 by 75.4 by 8.2 millimeters and weigh 170 grams. The Oppo A5s is equipped with a 6.2-inch full HD+ display.

The Oppo A5s runs because it is powered by a MediaTek Helio 35 chipset. A 4230 mAh battery powers the phone.

It’s one of the best mid-range chipsets because it can support two full-HD displays and two cameras at the same time. The Oppo A5s will offer up to 2 GB of RAM and either 32 GB or 64 GB of storage capacity on the inside.

Oppo A5s price in Pakistan Advertisement The Oppo A5s price in Pakistan is ₨ 19,999/- Oppo A5s specifications BUILD OS Android V8.1 Oreo UI Color OS 5.2 Dimensions 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.2 mm Weight 170 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colours Red, Black, Gold, Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.2 Inches Resolution 720 x 1520 Pixels (~271 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual 13 MP, f/2.2, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, WiFi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4230 mAh